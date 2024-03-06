Stock Performance And Forecast For Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp

In the last trading session, 6.06 million Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s per share price at $23.49 changed hands at $0.22 or 0.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.80B. MGY’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.26% off its 52-week high of $24.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.72, which suggests the last value was 20.31% up since then. When we look at Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.51 million.

Instantly MGY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.92 added 0.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.33%, with the 5-day performance at 5.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) is 17.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.12 days.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.69% over the past 6 months, a 2.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -8.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will fall -19.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $305.63 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $323.58 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $326.9 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.59%. The 2024 estimates are for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp earnings to decrease by -1.73%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -9.83% per year.

MGY Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 06. The 2.02% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.47. It is important to note, however, that the 2.02% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.43% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp shares while 109.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.50%. There are 109.90% institutions holding the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.51% of the shares, roughly 17.88 million MGY shares worth $373.66 million.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.86% or 16.65 million shares worth $347.91 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.07 million shares estimated at $161.92 million under it, the former controlled 3.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.07% of the shares, roughly 5.76 million shares worth around $120.39 million.