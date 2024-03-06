Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ: SOVO) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 6.83 million Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.01. With the company’s per share price at $22.86 changed hands at $0.11 or 0.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.32B. SOVO’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.22% off its 52-week high of $22.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.82, which suggests the last value was 43.92% up since then. When we look at Sovos Brands Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

Instantly SOVO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 22.98 added 0.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.77%, with the 5-day performance at 1.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) is 3.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.58 days.

Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sovos Brands Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.78% over the past 6 months, a 16.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sovos Brands Inc will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $291.3 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Sovos Brands Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $247.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $233.59 million and $217.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.80%.

The 2024 estimates are for Sovos Brands Inc earnings to increase by 17.62%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

SOVO Dividends

Sovos Brands Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.22% of Sovos Brands Inc shares while 110.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 115.16%. There are 110.30% institutions holding the Sovos Brands Inc stock share, with Advent International LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 42.05% of the shares, roughly 42.61 million SOVO shares worth $833.49 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.56% or 5.64 million shares worth $110.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.36 million shares estimated at $104.8 million under it, the former controlled 5.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.40% of the shares, roughly 1.42 million shares worth around $27.76 million.