SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SINT)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.66 million SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s per share price at $0.13 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.14M. SINT’s last price was a discount, traded about -2723.08% off its 52-week high of $3.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13. When we look at SINTX Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.29 million.

SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) trade information

Instantly SINT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1440 subtracted -3.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.76%, with the 5-day performance at -8.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) is -15.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.