Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.13 million Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s per share price at $16.88 changed hands at -$0.87 or -4.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $661.19M. SILK’s last price was a discount, traded about -186.97% off its 52-week high of $48.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.08, which suggests the last value was 63.98% up since then. When we look at Silk Road Medical Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 888.09K.

Instantly SILK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 22.52 subtracted -4.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.57%, with the 5-day performance at -3.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) is 9.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.05 days.

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Silk Road Medical Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.27% over the past 6 months, a 3.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Silk Road Medical Inc will rise 7.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $44.68 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Silk Road Medical Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $49.07 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $40.69 million and $45.3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.21%. The 2024 estimates are for Silk Road Medical Inc earnings to increase by 2.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.20% per year.

SILK Dividends

Silk Road Medical Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.07% of Silk Road Medical Inc shares while 105.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.00%. There are 105.37% institutions holding the Silk Road Medical Inc stock share, with Wasatch Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.51% of the shares, roughly 5.25 million SILK shares worth $170.47 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.21% or 3.58 million shares worth $116.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Smallcap World Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. With 2.97 million shares estimated at $96.39 million under it, the former controlled 7.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held about 3.48% of the shares, roughly 1.35 million shares worth around $30.83 million.