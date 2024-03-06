Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ: STTK) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session,, 0.45 million Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ:STTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.62 changing hands around $0.06 or 0.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $456.52M. STTK’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.81% off its 52-week high of $10.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.33, which suggests the last value was 86.17% up since then. When we look at Shattuck Labs Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Instantly STTK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.11 added 0.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 34.88%, with the 5-day performance at 6.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ:STTK) is -1.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.99 days.

Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Shattuck Labs Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 353.63% over the past 6 months, a 14.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Shattuck Labs Inc will rise 2.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -61.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $140k. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Shattuck Labs Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $160k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $57k and $200k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 145.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -20.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -63.20%. The 2024 estimates are for Shattuck Labs Inc earnings to increase by 13.11%.

Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ:STTK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.27% of Shattuck Labs Inc shares while 59.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.04%. There are 59.87% institutions holding the Shattuck Labs Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 15.00% of the shares, roughly 6.37 million STTK shares worth $19.88 million.

Redmile Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.23% or 5.62 million shares worth $17.53 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. With 1.23 million shares estimated at $2.66 million under it, the former controlled 2.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care held about 2.74% of the shares, roughly 1.16 million shares worth around $2.51 million.