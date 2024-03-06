Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 2.04 million Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s per share price at $15.82 changed hands at $0.46 or 2.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.14B. SRRK’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.82% off its 52-week high of $21.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.56, which suggests the last value was 64.85% up since then. When we look at Scholar Rock Holding Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 870.67K.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) trade information

Instantly SRRK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 17.61 added 2.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.85%, with the 5-day performance at -7.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) is 5.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 21.7 days.