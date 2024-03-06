Samsara Inc (NYSE: IOT): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 6.09 million Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $32.80 changed hands at -$3.1 or -8.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.72B. IOT’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.53% off its 52-week high of $36.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.63, which suggests the last value was 49.3% up since then. When we look at Samsara Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.42 million.

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) trade information

Instantly IOT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 36.49 subtracted -8.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.74%, with the 5-day performance at -2.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) is 0.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.79 days.