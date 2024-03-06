RTX Corp (NYSE: RTX): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 6.72 million RTX Corp (NYSE:RTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s per share price at $90.06 changed hands at $0.15 or 0.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $119.49B. RTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.49% off its 52-week high of $104.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $68.56, which suggests the last value was 23.87% up since then. When we look at RTX Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.67 million.

Instantly RTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 91.25 added 0.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.04%, with the 5-day performance at -0.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, RTX Corp (NYSE:RTX) is -2.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.74 days.

RTX Corp (RTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the RTX Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.38% over the past 6 months, a 6.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.35 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that RTX Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $19.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.51 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.30%. The 2024 estimates are for RTX Corp earnings to increase by 6.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.91% per year.

RTX Dividends

RTX Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 23 and April 29. The 2.62% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.36. It is important to note, however, that the 2.62% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

RTX Corp (NYSE:RTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.10% of RTX Corp shares while 87.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.51%. There are 87.42% institutions holding the RTX Corp stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.61% of the shares, roughly 125.3 million RTX shares worth $12.27 billion.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.54% or 124.35 million shares worth $12.18 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 45.58 million shares estimated at $4.47 billion under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.39% of the shares, roughly 34.79 million shares worth around $3.41 billion.