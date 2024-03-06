Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 1.28 million Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $148.64 changed hands at -$0.53 or -0.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $50.04B. ROST’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.67% off its 52-week high of $151.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $99.00, which suggests the last value was 33.4% up since then. When we look at Ross Stores, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

Instantly ROST was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 151.12 subtracted -0.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.41%, with the 5-day performance at -1.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) is 4.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.21 days.

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ross Stores, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.24% over the past 6 months, a 5.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ross Stores, Inc. will rise 16.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.8 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Ross Stores, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024 will be $5.24 billion.

The 2024 estimates are for Ross Stores, Inc. earnings to increase by 6.42%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.93% per year.

ROST Dividends

Ross Stores, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 16 and May 20. The 0.90% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.34. It is important to note, however, that the 0.90% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.00% of Ross Stores, Inc. shares while 90.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.48%. There are 90.63% institutions holding the Ross Stores, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.26% of the shares, roughly 28.14 million ROST shares worth $3.15 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.98% or 27.19 million shares worth $3.05 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 10.66 million shares estimated at $1.19 billion under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.39% of the shares, roughly 8.14 million shares worth around $913.22 million.