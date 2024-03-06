Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 5.9 million Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $62.79 changed hands at -$0.23 or -0.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.01B. ROKU’s last price was a discount, traded about -73.34% off its 52-week high of $108.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $51.62, which suggests the last value was 17.79% up since then. When we look at Roku Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.62 million.

Instantly ROKU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 65.04 subtracted -0.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.50%, with the 5-day performance at -1.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) is -31.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.72 days.

Data shows that the Roku Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.16% over the past 6 months, a 56.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Roku Inc will rise 55.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 36.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $851.7 million. 24 analysts are of the opinion that Roku Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $936.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $708.49 million and $773.43 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -126.17%. The 2024 estimates are for Roku Inc earnings to increase by 61.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 43.00% per year.

Roku Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 24 and April 29.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.64% of Roku Inc shares while 85.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.68%. There are 85.13% institutions holding the Roku Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.18% of the shares, roughly 11.4 million ROKU shares worth $728.85 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.41% or 10.44 million shares worth $736.95 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. With 7.69 million shares estimated at $542.53 million under it, the former controlled 6.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held about 3.58% of the shares, roughly 4.45 million shares worth around $428.27 million.