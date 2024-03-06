RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the latest trading session,, 1.67 million RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.90 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.30% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.91B. RLX’s current price is a discount, trading about -57.89% off its 52-week high of $3.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.39, which suggests the last value was 26.84% up since then. When we look at RLX Technology Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.86 million.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Instantly RLX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0000 subtracted -1.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.75%, with the 5-day performance at -3.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) is 4.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 45.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.31 days.