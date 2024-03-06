RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the latest trading session,, 1.67 million RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.90 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.30% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.91B. RLX’s current price is a discount, trading about -57.89% off its 52-week high of $3.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.39, which suggests the last value was 26.84% up since then. When we look at RLX Technology Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.86 million.
RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) trade information
Instantly RLX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0000 subtracted -1.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.75%, with the 5-day performance at -3.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) is 4.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 45.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.31 days.
RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -72.90% down from the last financial year. Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $66.39 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that RLX Technology Inc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $60.57 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $48.86 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.90%. The 2024 estimates are for RLX Technology Inc ADR earnings to decrease by -62.21%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.71% per year.
RLX Dividends
RLX Technology Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 15. The 0.52% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.52% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.22% of RLX Technology Inc ADR shares while 27.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.87%. There are 27.37% institutions holding the RLX Technology Inc ADR stock share, with IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 3.82% of the shares, roughly 60.07 million RLX shares worth $113.53 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.02% or 31.69 million shares worth $59.89 million as of Dec 30, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 11.28 million shares estimated at $21.31 million under it, the former controlled 0.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.71% of the shares, roughly 11.18 million shares worth around $21.13 million.