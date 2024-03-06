RELX Plc ADR (NYSE: RELX) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the latest trading session,, 1.12 million RELX Plc ADR (NYSE:RELX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $43.60 changed hands at -$0.15 or -0.34% at last look, the market valuation stands at $81.82B. RELX’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.64% off its 52-week high of $44.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.04, which suggests the last value was 31.1% up since then. When we look at RELX Plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 958.16K.
RELX Plc ADR (NYSE:RELX) trade information
Instantly RELX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 44.01 subtracted -0.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.93%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, RELX Plc ADR (NYSE:RELX) is 4.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.11 days.
RELX Plc ADR (RELX) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the RELX Plc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 33.78% over the past 6 months, a 26.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.20%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.06%. The 2024 estimates are for RELX Plc ADR earnings to increase by 6.84%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.10% per year.
RELX Dividends
RELX Plc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April. The 1.59% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.70. It is important to note, however, that the 1.59% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
RELX Plc ADR (NYSE:RELX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of RELX Plc ADR shares while 3.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.73%. There are 3.73% institutions holding the RELX Plc ADR stock share, with Capital International Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.38% of the shares, roughly 7.19 million RELX shares worth $313.94 million.
Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.31% or 5.92 million shares worth $258.39 million as of Dec 30, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc. With 2.32 million shares estimated at $101.17 million under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Mutual Fund Inc held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 1.98 million shares worth around $86.34 million.