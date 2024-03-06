RELX Plc ADR (NYSE: RELX) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the latest trading session,, 1.12 million RELX Plc ADR (NYSE:RELX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $43.60 changed hands at -$0.15 or -0.34% at last look, the market valuation stands at $81.82B. RELX’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.64% off its 52-week high of $44.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.04, which suggests the last value was 31.1% up since then. When we look at RELX Plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 958.16K.

RELX Plc ADR (NYSE:RELX) trade information

Instantly RELX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 44.01 subtracted -0.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.93%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, RELX Plc ADR (NYSE:RELX) is 4.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.11 days.