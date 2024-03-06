Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ: PXLW) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session,, 0.55 million Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.96 changing hands around $0.25 or 9.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $169.08M. PXLW’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.68% off its 52-week high of $2.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 65.88% up since then. When we look at Pixelworks Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.

Instantly PXLW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 14.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.08 added 9.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 125.95%, with the 5-day performance at 14.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW) is 45.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.

Pixelworks Inc (PXLW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pixelworks Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 125.95% over the past 6 months, a 52.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pixelworks Inc will rise 53.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Pixelworks Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $16.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.97 million and $13.61 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 60.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.77%. The 2024 estimates are for Pixelworks Inc earnings to increase by 48.25%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

PXLW Dividends

Pixelworks Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.94% of Pixelworks Inc shares while 23.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.47%. There are 23.19% institutions holding the Pixelworks Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.26% of the shares, roughly 2.95 million PXLW shares worth $5.11 million.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.68% or 2.63 million shares worth $4.55 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.21 million shares estimated at $3.82 million under it, the former controlled 3.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.18% of the shares, roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $1.15 million.