Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) Stock Forecast For 2024: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 7.91 million Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s per share price at $35.69 changed hands at -$0.71 or -1.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.23B. PINS’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.56% off its 52-week high of $41.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.60, which suggests the last value was 42.28% up since then. When we look at Pinterest Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.04 million.

Instantly PINS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 37.09 subtracted -1.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.64%, with the 5-day performance at -1.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) is -10.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.11 days.

Pinterest Inc (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pinterest Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.08% over the past 6 months, a 22.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pinterest Inc will rise 62.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 19.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 28 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $700 million. 28 analysts are of the opinion that Pinterest Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $827.47 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $602.58 million and $708.02 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.64%. The 2024 estimates are for Pinterest Inc earnings to increase by 24.14%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.30% per year.

PINS Dividends

Pinterest Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.86% of Pinterest Inc shares while 92.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.91%. There are 92.12% institutions holding the Pinterest Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.61% of the shares, roughly 55.9 million PINS shares worth $1.53 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.92% or 34.48 million shares worth $942.58 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 18.55 million shares estimated at $507.07 million under it, the former controlled 3.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 13.78 million shares worth around $376.63 million.