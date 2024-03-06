Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.13 million Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.47. With the company’s per share price at $0.17 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.00M. PIRS’s last price was a discount, traded about -794.12% off its 52-week high of $1.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 17.65% up since then. When we look at Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 480.35K.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) trade information
Instantly PIRS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1849 added 1.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.49%, with the 5-day performance at 7.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) is -5.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 66220.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.23 days.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.32% over the past 6 months, a 22.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.50% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.24 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.24 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.85 million and $6.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -61.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -65.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.23%.
PIRS Dividends
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 27 and April 01.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.45% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 39.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.64%. There are 39.46% institutions holding the Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 20.85% of the shares, roughly 20.61 million PIRS shares worth $3.41 million.
Lynx1 Capital Management Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.89% or 9.78 million shares worth $1.62 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.87 million shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.36% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $0.3 million.