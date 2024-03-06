Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.13 million Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.47. With the company’s per share price at $0.17 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.00M. PIRS’s last price was a discount, traded about -794.12% off its 52-week high of $1.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 17.65% up since then. When we look at Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 480.35K.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) trade information

Instantly PIRS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1849 added 1.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.49%, with the 5-day performance at 7.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) is -5.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 66220.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.23 days.