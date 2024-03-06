Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session,, 1.36 million Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.93 changing hands around $0.07 or 8.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.27M. PHIO’s current price is a discount, trading about -1219.35% off its 52-week high of $12.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 46.24% up since then. When we look at Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 722.85K.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information

Instantly PHIO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1169 added 8.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.37%, with the 5-day performance at -4.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) is 58.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 65710.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.38 days.