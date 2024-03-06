Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session,, 1.36 million Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.93 changing hands around $0.07 or 8.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.27M. PHIO’s current price is a discount, trading about -1219.35% off its 52-week high of $12.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 46.24% up since then. When we look at Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 722.85K.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information
Instantly PHIO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1169 added 8.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.37%, with the 5-day performance at -4.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) is 58.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 65710.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.38 days.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.74% over the past 6 months, a 38.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp will rise 43.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 69.19%. The 2024 estimates are for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp earnings to increase by 38.02%.
PHIO Dividends
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 20 and March 25.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.76% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp shares while 20.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.90%. There are 20.75% institutions holding the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.06% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million PHIO shares worth $0.45 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.10% or 24380.0 shares worth $69970.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. With 24380.0 shares estimated at $69970.0 under it, the former controlled 1.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held about 1.06% of the shares, roughly 23486.0 shares worth around $67404.0.