PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 5.28 million PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.67. With the company’s per share price at $121.33 changed hands at -$0.79 or -0.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $161.20B. PDD’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.09% off its 52-week high of $152.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $59.67, which suggests the last value was 50.82% up since then. When we look at PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.10 million.

Instantly PDD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 129.08 subtracted -0.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.07%, with the 5-day performance at -5.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) is -2.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.9 days.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PDD Holdings Inc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.47% over the past 6 months, a 41.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PDD Holdings Inc ADR will rise 35.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 82.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.15 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $9.74 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.68 billion and $4.45 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 96.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 118.90%.

The 2024 estimates are for PDD Holdings Inc ADR earnings to increase by 49.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 27.80% per year.

PDD Dividends

PDD Holdings Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 18 and March 22.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of PDD Holdings Inc ADR shares while 31.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.68%. There are 31.68% institutions holding the PDD Holdings Inc ADR stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.28% of the shares, roughly 31.17 million PDD shares worth $2.15 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.76% or 24.14 million shares worth $1.67 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 10.35 million shares estimated at $1.02 billion under it, the former controlled 0.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.44% of the shares, roughly 6.04 million shares worth around $542.2 million.