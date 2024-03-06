Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 6.54 million Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s per share price at $60.58 changed hands at -$0.1 or -0.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $53.28B. OXY’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.7% off its 52-week high of $67.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $55.12, which suggests the last value was 9.01% up since then. When we look at Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.20 million.

Instantly OXY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 61.64 subtracted -0.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.46%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) is 6.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 51.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.25 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Occidental Petroleum Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.18% over the past 6 months, a -0.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Occidental Petroleum Corp. will fall -47.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.72 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $7.11 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.24%. The 2024 estimates are for Occidental Petroleum Corp. earnings to decrease by -5.49%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.60% per year.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13. The 1.19% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 1.19% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.55% of Occidental Petroleum Corp. shares while 52.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.24%. There are 52.33% institutions holding the Occidental Petroleum Corp. stock share, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 25.33% of the shares, roughly 224.13 million OXY shares worth $13.18 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.32% or 91.3 million shares worth $5.37 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 60.77 million shares estimated at $3.57 billion under it, the former controlled 6.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.36% of the shares, roughly 20.86 million shares worth around $1.23 billion.