Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR) Will Continue To Grow In 2024.

In the latest trading session,, 0.96 million Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE:NMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.20 changing hands around $0.15 or 2.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.69B. NMR’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.61% off its 52-week high of $6.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.38, which suggests the last value was 45.48% up since then. When we look at Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.93 million.

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE:NMR) trade information

Instantly NMR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.22 added 2.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.47%, with the 5-day performance at 7.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE:NMR) is 12.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.3 days.