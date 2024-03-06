NKGen Biotech Inc’s (NASDAQ: NKGN) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the latest trading session,, 17.71 million NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.69 changing hands around $0.83 or 96.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $37.01M. NKGN’s current price is a discount, trading about -662.13% off its 52-week high of $12.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.78, which suggests the last value was 53.85% up since then. When we look at NKGen Biotech Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 92.63K.
NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) trade information
Instantly NKGN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 111.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5300 added 96.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.53%, with the 5-day performance at 111.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) is 9.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.38 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.49% of NKGen Biotech Inc shares while 15.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.18%. There are 15.09% institutions holding the NKGen Biotech Inc stock share, with Meteora Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 7.30% of the shares, roughly 1.6 million NKGN shares worth $3.78 million.
Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.93% or 1.08 million shares worth $2.56 million as of Dec 30, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.14 million shares estimated at $0.32 million under it, the former controlled 0.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.16% of the shares, roughly 34968.0 shares worth around $82874.0.