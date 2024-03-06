NKGen Biotech Inc’s (NASDAQ: NKGN) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the latest trading session,, 17.71 million NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.69 changing hands around $0.83 or 96.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $37.01M. NKGN’s current price is a discount, trading about -662.13% off its 52-week high of $12.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.78, which suggests the last value was 53.85% up since then. When we look at NKGen Biotech Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 92.63K.

NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) trade information

Instantly NKGN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 111.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5300 added 96.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.53%, with the 5-day performance at 111.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) is 9.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.38 days.