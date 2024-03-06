Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 8.66 million Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s per share price at $98.31 changed hands at -$1.23 or -1.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $148.96B. NKE’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.89% off its 52-week high of $128.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $88.66, which suggests the last value was 9.82% up since then. When we look at Nike, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.27 million.

Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) trade information

Instantly NKE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 105.57 subtracted -1.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.45%, with the 5-day performance at -6.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is -2.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.82 days.