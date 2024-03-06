Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ: NXL) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session,, 9.96 million Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NXL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.40 changing hands around $0.05 or 15.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.00M. NXL’s current price is a discount, trading about -182.5% off its 52-week high of $1.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 37.5% up since then. When we look at Nexalin Technology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11230.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 36.85K.
Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NXL) trade information
Instantly NXL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 28.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6380 added 15.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.49%, with the 5-day performance at 28.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NXL) is 8.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8770.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.48 days.
NXL Dividends
Nexalin Technology Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NXL)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.39% of Nexalin Technology Inc shares while 0.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.86%. There are 0.66% institutions holding the Nexalin Technology Inc stock share, with Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.12% of the shares, roughly 9062.0 NXL shares worth $8097.0.
UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 2000.0 shares worth $1787.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.