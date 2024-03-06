Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ: NXL) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session,, 9.96 million Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NXL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.40 changing hands around $0.05 or 15.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.00M. NXL’s current price is a discount, trading about -182.5% off its 52-week high of $1.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 37.5% up since then. When we look at Nexalin Technology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11230.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 36.85K.

Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NXL) trade information

Instantly NXL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 28.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6380 added 15.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.49%, with the 5-day performance at 28.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NXL) is 8.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8770.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.48 days.