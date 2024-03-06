MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX: MAIA) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session,, 1.67 million MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.47 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.16M. MAIA’s current price is a discount, trading about -219.73% off its 52-week high of $4.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the last value was 44.22% up since then. When we look at MAIA Biotechnology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 306.18K.
MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) trade information
Instantly MAIA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7000 subtracted -1.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.21%, with the 5-day performance at 6.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) is 1.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.1 days.
MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the MAIA Biotechnology Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.89% over the past 6 months, a 17.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MAIA Biotechnology Inc will rise 9.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.60% for the next quarter.
The 2024 estimates are for MAIA Biotechnology Inc earnings to increase by 14.57%.
MAIA Dividends
MAIA Biotechnology Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.30% of MAIA Biotechnology Inc shares while 4.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.25%. There are 4.73% institutions holding the MAIA Biotechnology Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.69% of the shares, roughly 93500.0 MAIA shares worth $0.21 million.
Centric Wealth Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.47% or 64456.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 93500.0 shares estimated at $0.21 million under it, the former controlled 0.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.19% of the shares, roughly 26600.0 shares worth around $58520.0.