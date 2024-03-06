MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX: MAIA) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session,, 1.67 million MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.47 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.16M. MAIA’s current price is a discount, trading about -219.73% off its 52-week high of $4.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the last value was 44.22% up since then. When we look at MAIA Biotechnology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 306.18K.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) trade information

Instantly MAIA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7000 subtracted -1.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.21%, with the 5-day performance at 6.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) is 1.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.1 days.