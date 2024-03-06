Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) Disappoints Wall Street With -0.51% Stock Price Drop

In the last trading session, 5.47 million Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s per share price at $98.20 changed hands at -$0.5 or -0.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.66B. LYV’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.6% off its 52-week high of $101.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $64.25, which suggests the last value was 34.57% up since then. When we look at Live Nation Entertainment Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

Instantly LYV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 99.98 subtracted -0.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.91%, with the 5-day performance at 4.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV) is 11.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.7 days.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Live Nation Entertainment Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.84% over the past 6 months, a 29.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Live Nation Entertainment Inc will rise 24.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.27 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Live Nation Entertainment Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $6.19 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.32 billion and $4.95 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 40.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.00%.

The 2024 estimates are for Live Nation Entertainment Inc earnings to increase by 36.72%.

LYV Dividends

Live Nation Entertainment Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.14% of Live Nation Entertainment Inc shares while 75.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.83%. There are 75.89% institutions holding the Live Nation Entertainment Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.93% of the shares, roughly 18.26 million LYV shares worth $1.66 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.55% or 12.78 million shares worth $1.16 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.1 million shares estimated at $447.5 million under it, the former controlled 2.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.17% of the shares, roughly 5.0 million shares worth around $455.4 million.