LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session,, 1.18 million LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $51.42 changed hands at -$0.96 or -1.83% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.77B. LIVN’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.41% off its 52-week high of $59.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $40.26, which suggests the last value was 21.7% up since then. When we look at LivaNova PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 545.94K.

Instantly LIVN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 56.06 subtracted -1.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.62%, with the 5-day performance at -6.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) is 5.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.1 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

LivaNova PLC (LIVN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LivaNova PLC share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.50% over the past 6 months, a 7.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LivaNova PLC will rise 18.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $278.19 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that LivaNova PLC’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $305.94 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.10%.

The 2024 estimates are for LivaNova PLC earnings to increase by 7.21%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -4.60% per year.

LIVN Dividends

LivaNova PLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 06.

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.50% of LivaNova PLC shares while 104.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.88%. There are 104.35% institutions holding the LivaNova PLC stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.51% of the shares, roughly 7.28 million LIVN shares worth $374.51 million.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.00% or 5.39 million shares worth $277.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 1.93 million shares estimated at $99.28 million under it, the former controlled 3.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.13% of the shares, roughly 1.69 million shares worth around $89.11 million.