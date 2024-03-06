Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG)

In the latest trading session,, 0.92 million Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $57.10 changing hands around $2.18 or 3.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.04B. PSTG’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.19% off its 52-week high of $56.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.14, which suggests the last value was 61.23% up since then. When we look at Pure Storage Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.93 million.
Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) trade information
Instantly PSTG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 35.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 57.14 added 3.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 60.12%, with the 5-day performance at 35.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) is 36.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.81 days.
Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Pure Storage Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 42.15% over the past 6 months, a 9.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 22.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pure Storage Inc will rise 162.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.90% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $677.47 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Pure Storage Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024 will be $750.21 million.
The 2024 estimates are for Pure Storage Inc earnings to increase by 7.71%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.70% per year.
PSTG Dividends
Pure Storage Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 29 and June 03.
Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.58% of Pure Storage Inc shares while 85.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.56%. There are 85.51% institutions holding the Pure Storage Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.79% of the shares, roughly 46.13 million PSTG shares worth $1.7 billion.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.99% or 31.15 million shares worth $1.15 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 13.94 million shares estimated at $510.01 million under it, the former controlled 4.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.94% of the shares, roughly 9.18 million shares worth around $338.18 million.