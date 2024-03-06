Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD)

In the last trading session, 8.1 million Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE:EPD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s per share price at $27.85 changed hands at $0.2 or 0.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $60.39B. EPD’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.36% off its 52-week high of $27.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.66, which suggests the last value was 11.45% up since then. When we look at Enterprise Products Partners L P’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.90 million.

Instantly EPD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 28.05 added 0.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.69%, with the 5-day performance at 0.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE:EPD) is 4.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.42 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enterprise Products Partners L P share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.27% over the past 6 months, a 3.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enterprise Products Partners L P will rise 6.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.48 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Enterprise Products Partners L P’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $13.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.44 billion and $10.65 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.54%. The 2024 estimates are for Enterprise Products Partners L P earnings to increase by 6.46%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.60% per year.

EPD Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners L P is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 30 and May 06. The 7.20% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.00. It is important to note, however, that the 7.20% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE:EPD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.81% of Enterprise Products Partners L P shares while 26.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.34%. There are 26.44% institutions holding the Enterprise Products Partners L P stock share, with Marquard & Bahls Ag the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.70% of the shares, roughly 36.95 million EPD shares worth $973.56 million.

Alps Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.45% or 31.58 million shares worth $832.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund. With 30.97 million shares estimated at $784.48 million under it, the former controlled 1.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 13.88 million shares worth around $367.94 million.