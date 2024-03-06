Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX)

In the last trading session, 7.04 million Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s per share price at $67.02 changed hands at -$0.41 or -0.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $98.33B. BSX’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.64% off its 52-week high of $67.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.20, which suggests the last value was 31.07% up since then. When we look at Boston Scientific Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.45 million.

Instantly BSX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 67.67 subtracted -0.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.93%, with the 5-day performance at 0.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX) is 4.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.49 days.

Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Boston Scientific Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.99% over the past 6 months, a 9.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Boston Scientific Corp. will rise 8.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.68 billion. 24 analysts are of the opinion that Boston Scientific Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $3.93 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.39 billion and $3.6 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.05%. The 2024 estimates are for Boston Scientific Corp. earnings to increase by 10.04%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.04% per year.

BSX Dividends

Boston Scientific Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 24 and April 29.

Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.25% of Boston Scientific Corp. shares while 93.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.07%. There are 93.84% institutions holding the Boston Scientific Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.39% of the shares, roughly 137.49 million BSX shares worth $7.44 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.35% or 122.24 million shares worth $6.61 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 45.63 million shares estimated at $2.47 billion under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.34% of the shares, roughly 34.23 million shares worth around $1.85 billion.