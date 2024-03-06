Let’s Jump Into The ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: ON) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 6.55 million ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s per share price at $76.99 changed hands at -$2.89 or -3.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $32.90B. ON’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.63% off its 52-week high of $111.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $61.47, which suggests the last value was 20.16% up since then. When we look at ON Semiconductor Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.31 million.
ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) trade information
Instantly ON was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 82.33 subtracted -3.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.83%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) is 8.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.22 days.
ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the ON Semiconductor Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.55% over the past 6 months, a -15.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -10.90%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.71%. The 2024 estimates are for ON Semiconductor Corp. earnings to decrease by -17.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.61% per year.
ON Dividends
ON Semiconductor Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 29 and May 03.
ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.41% of ON Semiconductor Corp. shares while 102.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.99%. There are 102.57% institutions holding the ON Semiconductor Corp. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.99% of the shares, roughly 56.08 million ON shares worth $5.3 billion.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.61% or 50.16 million shares worth $4.74 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 13.47 million shares estimated at $1.27 billion under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 10.28 million shares worth around $972.53 million.