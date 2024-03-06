Let’s Jump Into The ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: ON) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 6.55 million ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s per share price at $76.99 changed hands at -$2.89 or -3.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $32.90B. ON’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.63% off its 52-week high of $111.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $61.47, which suggests the last value was 20.16% up since then. When we look at ON Semiconductor Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.31 million.

ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) trade information

Instantly ON was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 82.33 subtracted -3.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.83%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) is 8.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.22 days.