Let’s Jump Into The Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ: IINN) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.23. With the company’s per share price at $1.99 changed hands at $0.35 or 21.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.14M. IINN’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.13% off its 52-week high of $2.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the last value was 61.81% up since then. When we look at Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 million.
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) trade information
Instantly IINN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 31.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9900 added 21.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 87.74%, with the 5-day performance at 31.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) is 128.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 48670.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (IINN) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 39.16% over the past 6 months, a 26.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.30%.
The 2024 estimates are for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd earnings to decrease by -11.58%.
IINN Dividends
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 18 and March 22.
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.97% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd shares while 11.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.76%. There are 11.49% institutions holding the Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd stock share, with IEQ Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.46% of the shares, roughly 51949.0 IINN shares worth $77923.0.
Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 3999.0 shares worth $5998.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 2924.0 shares estimated at $4152.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.