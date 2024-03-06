Let’s Jump Into The Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ: IINN) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.23. With the company’s per share price at $1.99 changed hands at $0.35 or 21.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.14M. IINN’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.13% off its 52-week high of $2.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the last value was 61.81% up since then. When we look at Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 million.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) trade information

Instantly IINN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 31.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9900 added 21.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 87.74%, with the 5-day performance at 31.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) is 128.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 48670.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.