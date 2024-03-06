Let’s Dive Into The On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 6.29 million On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.18. With the company’s per share price at $33.03 changed hands at -$1.0 or -2.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.51B. ONON’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.26% off its 52-week high of $37.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.90, which suggests the last value was 39.75% up since then. When we look at On Holding AG’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.95 million.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Instantly ONON was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 35.58 subtracted -2.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.47%, with the 5-day performance at -3.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is 19.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.71 days.