Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 10.46 million Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s per share price at $60.35 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $41.13B. JCI’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.7% off its 52-week high of $70.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $47.90, which suggests the last value was 20.63% up since then. When we look at Johnson Controls International plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.61 million.

Instantly JCI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 60.83 subtracted -0.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.70%, with the 5-day performance at 1.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is 10.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.04 days.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Johnson Controls International plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.95% over the past 6 months, a 3.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.74 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Johnson Controls International plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $7.54 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.00%. The 2024 estimates are for Johnson Controls International plc earnings to increase by 3.38%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.72% per year.

JCI Dividends

Johnson Controls International plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 07. The 2.44% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.47. It is important to note, however, that the 2.44% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.30% of Johnson Controls International plc shares while 93.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.34%. There are 93.06% institutions holding the Johnson Controls International plc stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.02% of the shares, roughly 61.4 million JCI shares worth $4.18 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.95% or 60.91 million shares worth $4.15 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 31.46 million shares estimated at $2.14 billion under it, the former controlled 4.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.14% of the shares, roughly 21.36 million shares worth around $1.46 billion.