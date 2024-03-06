Jin Medical International Ltd’s (NASDAQ: ZJYL)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 0.47 million Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 20.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.33 changing hands around $1.43 or 16.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $80.06M. ZJYL’s current price is a discount, trading about -146.76% off its 52-week high of $25.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was 97.68% up since then. When we look at Jin Medical International Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.
Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL) trade information
Instantly ZJYL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 71.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.44 added 16.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.71%, with the 5-day performance at 71.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL) is -15.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.56 days.
ZJYL Dividends
Jin Medical International Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 75.84% of Jin Medical International Ltd shares while 0.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.39%. There are 0.09% institutions holding the Jin Medical International Ltd stock share, with Nomura Holdings Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.35% of the shares, roughly 27857.0 ZJYL shares worth $0.32 million.
UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 746.0 shares worth $8511.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.