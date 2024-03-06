Jin Medical International Ltd’s (NASDAQ: ZJYL)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 0.47 million Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 20.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.33 changing hands around $1.43 or 16.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $80.06M. ZJYL’s current price is a discount, trading about -146.76% off its 52-week high of $25.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was 97.68% up since then. When we look at Jin Medical International Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL) trade information

Instantly ZJYL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 71.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.44 added 16.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.71%, with the 5-day performance at 71.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL) is -15.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.56 days.