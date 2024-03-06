Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 15.79 million Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.85. With the company’s per share price at $6.82 changed hands at $0.07 or 1.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.31B. JBLU’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.56% off its 52-week high of $9.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.42, which suggests the last value was 49.85% up since then. When we look at Jetblue Airways Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.64 million.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

Instantly JBLU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.03 added 1.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.88%, with the 5-day performance at 4.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) is 18.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 43.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.74 days.