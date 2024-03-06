Is ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE: ZTO) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 7.4 million ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE:ZTO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.05. With the company’s per share price at $20.05 changed hands at -$0.4 or -1.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.00B. ZTO’s last price was a discount, traded about -49.88% off its 52-week high of $30.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.90, which suggests the last value was 20.7% up since then. When we look at ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.54 million.

Instantly ZTO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 21.03 subtracted -1.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.78%, with the 5-day performance at 5.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE:ZTO) is 24.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.16 days.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.59% over the past 6 months, a 24.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR will fall -2.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.54 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.42 billion and $1.25 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.08%. The 2024 estimates are for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR earnings to increase by 32.17%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.50% per year.

ZTO Dividends

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 18.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE:ZTO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.40% of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR shares while 43.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.59%. There are 43.58% institutions holding the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.86% of the shares, roughly 41.79 million ZTO shares worth $1.05 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.16% or 19.26 million shares worth $482.95 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and New World Fund, Inc.. With 36.8 million shares estimated at $1.02 billion under it, the former controlled 6.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 5.02 million shares worth around $139.66 million.