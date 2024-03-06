Is Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the latest trading session,, 1.0 million Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.43. With the company’s most recent per share price at $159.12 changed hands at -$0.2 or -0.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $374.42B. PG’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.65% off its 52-week high of $161.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $136.10, which suggests the last value was 14.47% up since then. When we look at Procter & Gamble Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.18 million.

Instantly PG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 160.11 subtracted -0.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.59%, with the 5-day performance at -0.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) is 0.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.14 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Procter & Gamble Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.38% over the past 6 months, a 9.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Procter & Gamble Co. will fall -5.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.83 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Procter & Gamble Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $19.32 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.96%. The 2024 estimates are for Procter & Gamble Co. earnings to increase by 9.38%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.05% per year.

PG Dividends

Procter & Gamble Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 18. The 2.36% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.76. It is important to note, however, that the 2.36% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.09% of Procter & Gamble Co. shares while 67.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.66%. There are 67.60% institutions holding the Procter & Gamble Co. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.54% of the shares, roughly 224.95 million PG shares worth $34.13 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.72% or 158.34 million shares worth $24.03 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 73.5 million shares estimated at $11.15 billion under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 56.12 million shares worth around $8.52 billion.