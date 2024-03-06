Is OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 1.19 million OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $1.95 changed hands at -$0.07 or -3.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $183.50M. OGI’s last price was a discount, traded about -57.95% off its 52-week high of $3.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.97, which suggests the last value was 50.26% up since then. When we look at OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 930.22K.
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information
Instantly OGI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.22 subtracted -3.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 48.85%, with the 5-day performance at -9.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) is 6.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.06 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will fall -280.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.30% down from the last financial year.
The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30.8 million and $28.98 million respectively.
OGI Dividends
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 09 and April 15.
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.74% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares while 11.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.42%. There are 11.37% institutions holding the OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 2.28% of the shares, roughly 1.84 million OGI shares worth $4.71 million.
Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.99% or 0.8 million shares worth $1.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 2.02 million shares estimated at $3.15 million under it, the former controlled 2.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $1.47 million.