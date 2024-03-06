Is OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 1.19 million OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $1.95 changed hands at -$0.07 or -3.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $183.50M. OGI’s last price was a discount, traded about -57.95% off its 52-week high of $3.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.97, which suggests the last value was 50.26% up since then. When we look at OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 930.22K.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

Instantly OGI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.22 subtracted -3.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 48.85%, with the 5-day performance at -9.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) is 6.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.06 days.