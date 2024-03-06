Is NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NSSC) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session,, 0.98 million NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $39.60 changed hands at -$4.46 or -10.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.46B. NSSC’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.82% off its 52-week high of $46.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.76, which suggests the last value was 55.15% up since then. When we look at NAPCO Security Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 293.05K.

Instantly NSSC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 45.91 subtracted -10.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.64%, with the 5-day performance at -10.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) is -6.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.97 days.

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NAPCO Security Technologies Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 63.25% over the past 6 months, a 78.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NAPCO Security Technologies Inc will rise 26.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $48.31 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that NAPCO Security Technologies Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $50.39 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.03%. The 2024 estimates are for NAPCO Security Technologies Inc earnings to increase by 78.08%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.50% per year.

NSSC Dividends

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 06 and May 10. The 0.81% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 0.81% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.71% of NAPCO Security Technologies Inc shares while 82.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.28%. There are 82.40% institutions holding the NAPCO Security Technologies Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 6.81% of the shares, roughly 2.5 million NSSC shares worth $97.92 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.67% or 2.45 million shares worth $96.01 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.02 million shares estimated at $40.01 million under it, the former controlled 2.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.39% of the shares, roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $34.39 million.