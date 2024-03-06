Is Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 8.7 million Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.67. With the company’s per share price at $35.13 changed hands at $0.09 or 0.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $42.62B. KHC’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.05% off its 52-week high of $41.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.68, which suggests the last value was 12.67% up since then. When we look at Kraft Heinz Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.24 million.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) trade information

Instantly KHC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 35.89 added 0.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.00%, with the 5-day performance at -1.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) is -6.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.26 days.