Is ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE: ING) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the latest trading session,, 1.15 million ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE:ING) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.38 changing hands around $0.16 or 1.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $47.67B. ING’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.84% off its 52-week high of $15.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.00, which suggests the last value was 23.5% up since then. When we look at ING Groep N.V. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.80 million.

ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE:ING) trade information

Instantly ING is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.42 added 1.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.29%, with the 5-day performance at 4.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE:ING) is 10.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.02 days.