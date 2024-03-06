Is ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE: ING) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the latest trading session,, 1.15 million ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE:ING) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.38 changing hands around $0.16 or 1.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $47.67B. ING’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.84% off its 52-week high of $15.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.00, which suggests the last value was 23.5% up since then. When we look at ING Groep N.V. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.80 million.
ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE:ING) trade information
Instantly ING is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.42 added 1.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.29%, with the 5-day performance at 4.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE:ING) is 10.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.02 days.
ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the ING Groep N.V. ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.79% over the past 6 months, a -11.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.21%. The 2024 estimates are for ING Groep N.V. ADR earnings to decrease by -10.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.90% per year.
ING Dividends
ING Groep N.V. ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April. The 5.62% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.81. It is important to note, however, that the 5.62% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE:ING)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of ING Groep N.V. ADR shares while 5.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.05%. There are 5.05% institutions holding the ING Groep N.V. ADR stock share, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 1.82% of the shares, roughly 63.68 million ING shares worth $911.86 million.
Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.25% or 8.8 million shares worth $125.95 million as of Dec 30, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Avantis International Equity ETF and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. With 0.81 million shares estimated at $11.55 million under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $6.32 million.