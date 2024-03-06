Is Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the last trading session, 5.19 million Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s per share price at $34.31 changed hands at $0.41 or 1.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.23B. FL’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.99% off its 52-week high of $47.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.84, which suggests the last value was 56.75% up since then. When we look at Foot Locker Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.05 million.

Instantly FL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 34.89 added 1.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.14%, with the 5-day performance at -1.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) is 16.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.85 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Foot Locker Inc (FL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Foot Locker Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 72.67% over the past 6 months, a -72.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Foot Locker Inc will fall -67.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.28 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Foot Locker Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $1.88 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.34 billion and $1.99 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.03%. The 2024 estimates are for Foot Locker Inc earnings to decrease by -72.66%.

FL Dividends

Foot Locker Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 06. The 3.50% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 3.50% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.58% of Foot Locker Inc shares while 108.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.38%. There are 108.64% institutions holding the Foot Locker Inc stock share, with Vesa Equity Investment S.a R.l. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.18% of the shares, roughly 11.47 million FL shares worth $310.91 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.13% or 11.42 million shares worth $309.51 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. With 5.52 million shares estimated at $95.72 million under it, the former controlled 5.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held about 4.69% of the shares, roughly 4.42 million shares worth around $118.7 million.