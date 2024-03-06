Is Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session,, 1.14 million Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.53 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.46B. EQX’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.92% off its 52-week high of $5.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.43, which suggests the last value was 24.28% up since then. When we look at Equinox Gold Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.
Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) trade information
Instantly EQX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.68 subtracted -0.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.46%, with the 5-day performance at 13.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) is 2.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.87 days.
Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Equinox Gold Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.13% over the past 6 months, a 85.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.60% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $284 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Equinox Gold Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $301 million.
The 2024 estimates are for Equinox Gold Corp earnings to increase by 73.80%.
EQX Dividends
Equinox Gold Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 30 and May 06.
Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.19% of Equinox Gold Corp shares while 56.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.66%. There are 56.61% institutions holding the Equinox Gold Corp stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.50% of the shares, roughly 29.75 million EQX shares worth $136.25 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.98% or 9.33 million shares worth $42.72 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 16.65 million shares estimated at $70.42 million under it, the former controlled 5.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.73% of the shares, roughly 11.66 million shares worth around $49.33 million.