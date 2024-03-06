Is Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session,, 1.14 million Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.53 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.46B. EQX’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.92% off its 52-week high of $5.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.43, which suggests the last value was 24.28% up since then. When we look at Equinox Gold Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) trade information

Instantly EQX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.68 subtracted -0.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.46%, with the 5-day performance at 13.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) is 2.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.87 days.