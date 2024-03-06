Is Enservco Corp (AMEX: ENSV) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the last trading session, 1.38 million Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s per share price at $0.19 changed hands at -$0.02 or -9.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.99M. ENSV’s last price was a discount, traded about -263.16% off its 52-week high of $0.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 10.53% up since then. When we look at Enservco Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 201.01K.

Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) trade information

Instantly ENSV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2280 subtracted -9.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.39%, with the 5-day performance at -7.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) is -9.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.8 days.