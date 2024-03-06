Is Enservco Corp (AMEX: ENSV) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the last trading session, 1.38 million Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s per share price at $0.19 changed hands at -$0.02 or -9.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.99M. ENSV’s last price was a discount, traded about -263.16% off its 52-week high of $0.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 10.53% up since then. When we look at Enservco Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 201.01K.
Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) trade information
Instantly ENSV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2280 subtracted -9.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.39%, with the 5-day performance at -7.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) is -9.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.8 days.
Enservco Corp (ENSV) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enservco Corp will rise 88.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.60% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Enservco Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $10.06 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.5 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.97%. The 2024 estimates are for Enservco Corp earnings to increase by 27.08%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.
ENSV Dividends
Enservco Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 02.
Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.41% of Enservco Corp shares while 23.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.34%. There are 23.76% institutions holding the Enservco Corp stock share, with Corsair Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 1.87% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million ENSV shares worth $91982.0.
Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.51% or 0.14 million shares worth $25350.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 98018.0 shares estimated at $18182.0 under it, the former controlled 0.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 73250.0 shares worth around $13587.0.