Is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 9.71 million Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.02. With the company’s per share price at $20.28 changed hands at -$0.14 or -0.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.11B. CLF’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.44% off its 52-week high of $22.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.61, which suggests the last value was 32.89% up since then. When we look at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.43 million.

Instantly CLF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 21.18 subtracted -0.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.69%, with the 5-day performance at -2.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) is -0.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.92 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 30.75% over the past 6 months, a 91.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will rise 390.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.39 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $5.63 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.29 billion and $5.98 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.78%. The 2024 estimates are for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc earnings to increase by 47.52%.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 22 and April 26.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.76% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares while 68.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.82%. There are 68.59% institutions holding the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.99% of the shares, roughly 50.82 million CLF shares worth $851.78 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.88% or 50.25 million shares worth $842.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 16.09 million shares estimated at $269.59 million under it, the former controlled 3.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.13% of the shares, roughly 15.91 million shares worth around $248.66 million.