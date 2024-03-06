Is CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ: CISO) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the latest trading session,, 1.2 million CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.10 changed hands at -$0.01 or -12.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.82M. CISO’s current price is a discount, trading about -600.0% off its 52-week high of $0.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.08, which suggests the last value was 20.0% up since then. When we look at CISO Global Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.34 million.

CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

Instantly CISO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -18.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1231 subtracted -12.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.66%, with the 5-day performance at -18.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) is 5.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.68 days.