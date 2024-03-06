Is CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ: CISO) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the latest trading session,, 1.2 million CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.10 changed hands at -$0.01 or -12.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.82M. CISO’s current price is a discount, trading about -600.0% off its 52-week high of $0.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.08, which suggests the last value was 20.0% up since then. When we look at CISO Global Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.34 million.
CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information
Instantly CISO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -18.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1231 subtracted -12.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.66%, with the 5-day performance at -18.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) is 5.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.68 days.
CISO Global Inc (CISO) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.60% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.19 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that CISO Global Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $21.08 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.74 million and $13.73 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 53.60%.
CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 50.46% of CISO Global Inc shares while 2.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.44%. There are 2.69% institutions holding the CISO Global Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 1.12% of the shares, roughly 1.32 million CISO shares worth $0.13 million.
Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.52% or 0.62 million shares worth $59446.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.73 million shares estimated at $69889.0 under it, the former controlled 0.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.48% of the shares, roughly 0.57 million shares worth around $54704.0.