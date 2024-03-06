Is Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session,, 0.41 million Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.24 changing hands around $0.74 or 21.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.49M. CETX’s current price is a discount, trading about -170.05% off its 52-week high of $11.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.91, which suggests the last value was 31.37% up since then. When we look at Cemtrex Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 28610.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.79K.
Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) trade information
Instantly CETX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.69 added 21.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.41%, with the 5-day performance at 13.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) is 32.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16860.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.36 days.
Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Cemtrex Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.07% over the past 6 months, a 82.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cemtrex Inc. will rise 90.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 94.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.30% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.39 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cemtrex Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $17.07 million.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 50.20%. The 2024 estimates are for Cemtrex Inc. earnings to increase by 93.32%.
Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.66% of Cemtrex Inc. shares while 1.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.28%. There are 1.99% institutions holding the Cemtrex Inc. stock share, with Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 1.79% of the shares, roughly 18929.0 CETX shares worth $89534.0.
Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 1373.0 shares worth $6494.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 18929.0 shares estimated at $89534.0 under it, the former controlled 1.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.63% of the shares, roughly 6604.0 shares worth around $31236.0.