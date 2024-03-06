Is Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session,, 0.41 million Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.24 changing hands around $0.74 or 21.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.49M. CETX’s current price is a discount, trading about -170.05% off its 52-week high of $11.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.91, which suggests the last value was 31.37% up since then. When we look at Cemtrex Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 28610.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.79K.

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) trade information

Instantly CETX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.69 added 21.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.41%, with the 5-day performance at 13.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) is 32.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16860.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.36 days.