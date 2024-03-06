Is Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session,, 1.31 million Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $58.69 changing hands around $1.33 or 2.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.67B. CAVA’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.96% off its 52-week high of $59.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.05, which suggests the last value was 50.5% up since then. When we look at Cava Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 million.

Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) trade information

Instantly CAVA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 60.61 added 2.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 36.55%, with the 5-day performance at 3.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) is 19.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.07 days.