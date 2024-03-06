Is BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session,, 0.92 million BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.65 changing hands around $0.03 or 1.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.55B. BB’s current price is a discount, trading about -116.98% off its 52-week high of $5.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.55, which suggests the last value was 3.77% up since then. When we look at BlackBerry Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.24 million.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) trade information

Instantly BB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.85 added 1.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.14%, with the 5-day performance at -1.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) is -0.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 46.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.38 days.