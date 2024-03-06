Is BiomX Inc (AMEX: PHGE) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session,, 94.39 million BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.53 changing hands around $0.3 or 129.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $24.44M. PHGE’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.64% off its 52-week high of $0.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 64.15% up since then. When we look at BiomX Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 88460.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 158.32K.

BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE) trade information

Instantly PHGE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 147.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8300 added 129.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 89.82%, with the 5-day performance at 147.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE) is 142.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 96120.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.9 days.