Is BiomX Inc (AMEX: PHGE) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session,, 94.39 million BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.53 changing hands around $0.3 or 129.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $24.44M. PHGE’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.64% off its 52-week high of $0.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 64.15% up since then. When we look at BiomX Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 88460.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 158.32K.
BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE) trade information
Instantly PHGE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 147.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8300 added 129.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 89.82%, with the 5-day performance at 147.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE) is 142.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 96120.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.9 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
BiomX Inc (PHGE) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the BiomX Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 36.28% over the past 6 months, a 49.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.40%.
The 2024 estimates are for BiomX Inc earnings to increase by 49.47%.
PHGE Dividends
BiomX Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 26 and March 31.
BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.17% of BiomX Inc shares while 17.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.84%. There are 17.59% institutions holding the BiomX Inc stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.90% of the shares, roughly 4.55 million PHGE shares worth $1.64 million.
Johnson & Johnson holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.64% or 2.13 million shares worth $0.77 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 49500.0 shares estimated at $17820.0 under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares.