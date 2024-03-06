Investing In Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: HST) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 7.73 million Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:HST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s per share price at $20.79 changed hands at -$0.28 or -1.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.63B. HST’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.68% off its 52-week high of $21.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.33, which suggests the last value was 31.07% up since then. When we look at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.99 million.

Instantly HST was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 21.31 subtracted -1.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.78%, with the 5-day performance at 2.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:HST) is 7.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 43.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.04 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Host Hotels & Resorts Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 33.07% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc will fall -27.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.44 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $1.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.31 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.69%. The 2024 estimates are for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc earnings to decrease by -9.01%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.40% per year.

HST Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 06. The 4.33% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.90. It is important to note, however, that the 4.33% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:HST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.32% of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc shares while 104.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.57%. There are 104.18% institutions holding the Host Hotels & Resorts Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.84% of the shares, roughly 118.78 million HST shares worth $2.0 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.19% or 71.85 million shares worth $1.21 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 30.06 million shares estimated at $553.19 million under it, the former controlled 4.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.15% of the shares, roughly 22.22 million shares worth around $374.02 million.